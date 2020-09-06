Scotland has recorded its highest jump in coronavirus cases since May.
More than 200 people tested positive for the virus overnight on Sunday, September 6, comparing with an increase of 141 cases on Saturday.
It comes as lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in parts of the West of Scotland after a spike in Covid-19 cases.
READ MORE: These are the areas of Scotland most likely to get a local lockdown next as restrictions introduced in Glasgow
Indoor household visits were limited in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire on September 2.
It emerged recently that Lanarkshire was "very close" to having local lockdown restrictions imposed - and today, they recorded 30 new cases.
Check your local health board stats below
