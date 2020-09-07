Many words have been used to describe Ruth Davidson over the years. During her tenure as Scottish Tory leader, "modern’’ was one that was used most often. Or, as Tory grandee Sir Nicholas Soames put it: "She is the living expression of what the modern Conservative Party should be.’’

Straight-shooting and unstuffy: Davidson’s personal brand was viewed as inseparable from her party’s so-called "revival’’.

How times have changed. As de facto leader of the Scottish Conservatives she is once again in the headlines. Unfortunately – for both Davidson and her party – her woman of the people shtick isn’t quite cutting through this time around.

That’s because there’s a new word being used to describe Ruth Davidson. And, as we learned at the weekend, she is not at all happy about it.

The Herald reported on Saturday that Ruth Davidson was angry at being referred to as "Baroness Davidson’’ in a report by BBC journalist Brian Taylor. She is said to have contacted the legendary journalist directly to voice her displeasure and asked that the BBC don’t use it again.

According to Team Davidson, she was merely correcting Brian Taylor’s premature use of her soon-to-be-acquired title. She is not a baroness yet, so everybody should continue to address her simply as "Ruth: Different Kind of Tory". At least, until the Holyrood elections are over and she’s tried the fancy cloak on for size.

The coverage of Baroness Davidson’s upcoming elevation to the Lords is a headache that the Scottish Tories could do without.

With polls showing a sustained majority support for independence and the SNP’s predicted success in 2021, the Union is being held together by little more than Westminster intransigence and wishful thinking. While Scottish Conservatives have proved remarkably adept at spinning electoral defeat as victory, they will need more than brazen soundbites for what’s to come.

Commenting on the Baroness stooshie, a Conservative source told The Herald that the title of baroness is “not the image the Tories are going for in the lead up to the elections”.

“As Ruth is effectively leading the Holyrood party now with Douglas [Ross] in Westminster, she does not want the fact she is going to be a member of the Lords influencing voters. It just adds to that stereotype of Conservatives that we’re trying to move away from.’’

The source went on to say: "She’s clearly very sensitive about it.’’

If only there was some way to ensure that nobody would ever refer to you as "Baroness’’. Can anybody think of one?

A BBC source told The Herald that Davidson was "furious’’. The source added: "She complained and asked not to be referred to in that way again. She hasn’t been called Baroness since.’’

The BBC might have agreed to Davidson’s request for a temporary reprieve but others have not. The jokes and jibes have been unrelenting since the worst-kept secret in Scottish politics was revealed and it was announced that Davidson would be joining the great and the good (and the Conservative Party donors) that the second chamber is comprised of.

It must be hard being Ruth Davidson. You can’t even accept a lifetime peerage from one of the most contemptible prime ministers in living memory without political opponents using it as a stick to beat you with.

Her upcoming move to the House of Lords has certainly been a gift for Nicola Sturgeon. The First Minister doesn’t have her problems to seek, but on more than one occasion she has been able to deftly bat away criticism about Scottish Government accountability – or lack thereof – by bringing up Davidson’s peerage.

She did so at FMQs last week, when she responded to Davidson’s line of questioning with a carefully aimed jab. "Ruth Davidson... is heading to an unelected chamber, but has the brass neck to lecture the rest of us about scrutiny and accountability. No ermine robe in the world will cover up that hypocrisy.”

It seems that Ruth Davidson’s un-retirement from frontline politics might turn out to be more of a hindrance than help to her party ahead of the Holyrood elections. How she must long for the glory days where she was revered by London commentators who didn’t know any better. Where her "down to earth’’ pursuits – such as kickboxing and occasional swearing – were said to be proof that she was a Tory unlike any other.

Alas, unearned peerages and unelected chambers have a way of scuppering such careful branding – however well-established it is. Baroness Davidson will have to get comfortable with her new title. Hopefully the £313 a day rate for attendance that she will get as a member of the House of Lords will help her come to terms with it.

