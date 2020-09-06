A massive cargo plane from America has declared an in-flight emergency on approach to a Scottish airport.

The Cargolux plane, with callsign CV7757/CLX38F, sent out an emergency Squawk 7700 just after 3pm while flying above the Atlantic.

The Boeing 747-8R7 was travelling from Seattle to Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

HeraldScotland:

It left America just before midnight local time, and was due to arrive in Prestwick at around 3.55pm.

According to flight tracking app FlightRadar24, it circled around Glasgow Prestwick before landing at approximately 3.45pm.

It is not yet known why the aircraft declared the emergency, but reports on social media suggest there was an issue with the aircraft's nose wheel.

The Herald has contacted Cargolux for comment.