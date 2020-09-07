SCOTTISH football legend Sir Alex Ferguson battled memory loss fears after his life-threatening brain haemorrhage, a new film reveals.

Cameras have had access to the 78-year-old former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager as he battled back to health following his brush with death.

Sir Alex, who retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge, was rushed to hospital in May, 2018, after falling ill at home.

The most successful manager in the history of the British football had emergency treatment on a brain haemorrhage and spent several days in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital, near Manchester.

The new documentary set for cinemas has been directed by Sir Alex's son Jason who spent more than 50 hours recording with his famous dad.

It unveils other concerns for the Govan-born man who became one of the most successful football managers in world football.

Producer John Battsek (below) said: "A layer of the film is Sir Alex in recovery, grappling with the threat of the loss of his memory — that being the memory of the greatest football manager that ever lived."

The film was meant to focus solely on the extraordinary career of the Sir Alex, when he had a major health scare which required brain surgery.

The as-yet-titled documentary is being lined up for release in the first quarter of 2021 having been in development for four years.

With exclusive and unrestricted access to Ferguson, his family and closest friends, the film will chart the manager’s early years growing up in the working-class shipbuilding district of Govan in Glasgow, via the home of Manchester United, Old Trafford where he achieved unparalleled success on the football pitch, to the ICU ward at Salford Royal hospital where he was treated for a near-fatal brain haemorrhage.

“It’s Sir Alex’s real-life story from growing up in Govan in Glasgow, his career as a footballer and as a football manager to his battle recovering from the brain haemorrhage,” the producer added. “It is a father-son story and a love story – the story of him and his amazing wife Cathy."

The producer said he pushed for Jason to make his debut as a director rather than a more established filmmaker.

“One, Jason had already recorded 50 hours of audio with his dad; and two, his father trusted him – really trusted him,” Mr Battsek told industry bible Screen Daily. “We felt that if we surrounded Jason with all sorts of experienced hands, he could handle it. He has done a phenomenal job.”

It features appearances from several players who Sir Alex has worked with including former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, Eric Cantona and Ryan Giggs. His former assistant manager Archie Knox also appears as do many of his family members.

Mr Battsek talking about how widely the movie is set to be distrubuted added: “It has done tremendously well and it is sold everywhere."

During his 26 years with Manchester United, the revered Scot won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

He famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year in which he was knighted.

But some would argue that one feat while with Aberdeen could even outweigh any single achievement with Manchester United.

While in the north east of Scotland he won three Scottish league championships and four Scottish Cups.

But perhaps Sir Alex's greatest achievement was in winning the European Cup Winners' Cup with the Scottish club in 1983 beating world football giants Real Madrid of Spain in the final.