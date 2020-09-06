Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 400 everyday essentials.
The supermarket says it is dropping the prices of hundreds of groceries to help make food more affordable for families after the UK entered its worst-ever recession.
The cuts include varieties of pasta, bread, meat and vegetables, with prices of household items including toilet roll and cleaning products also being reduced.
Reduced prices will come into effect from tomorrow, September 7, and they say they'll be reducing prices by 23% on average.
Morrisons has already cut the price of over 800 items across its stores since last year.
David Potts, Morrisons chief executive said: "It’s been a tough year for many families who find themselves stretched.
"To play our full part in feeding the nation, we’re cutting prices and holding them low to make our food more affordable for everyone.
"These are not short term promotions these are price cuts that are here to stay."
Here are some of the prices being slashed in Scotland:
Warburton Sliced Rolls, 8pk
- Old price: £1.35
- New price: £0.99
Morrisons Bran Flakes, 1kg
- Old price:£1.50
- New price: £0.99
PG Tips Original Pyramid Teabags, 240s, 696g
- Old price:£4.50
- New price: £3.49
Morrisons Olive Oil, 1l
- Old price: £3.70
- New price: £2.49
John West Tuna Chunks in Brine, 4 x 145g
- Old price: £5.00
- New price: £2.99
Dolmio Original, 750g
- Old price:£2.00
- New price: £1.45
Morrisons Orange Juice, 3x200ml
- Old price: £0.80
- New price: £0.55
Morrisons Halloumi, 225g
- Old price: £2.00
- New price: £1.59
Morrisons Lean Beef Mince 5% Fat, 500g
- Old price: £3.30
- New price: £2.69
Morrisons Chicken Thigh Fillets, 1kg
- Old price: £4.80
- New price: £3.99
Morrisons Round Lettuce
- Old price: £0.65
- New price: £0.45
Morrisons Baking Potatoes, 2.5kg
- Old price: £1.45
- New price: £1.39
Morrisons Granny Smith Apples, 6pk
- Old price: £1.60
- New price: £1.19
Morrisons Original Bleach, 750ml
- Old price: £0.60
- New price: £0.39
Morrisons Toilet Tissue White, 2pk
- Old price: £1.00
- New price: £0.69
