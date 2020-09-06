THE leader of the Conservative group in Glasgow has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules – just hours after criticising the city council's leader for appearing to do the same thing.

Thomas Kerr admitted he did not follow guidelines and said he will make sure it does not happen again.

It comes after Susan Aitken, the SNP leader of Glasgow City Council, was accused of flouting rules at a pub in the city centre with three colleagues.

The Sunday Mail published a picture of Ms Aitken with fellow SNP councillors Christina Cannon and Jen Layden, and Labour’s Aileen McKenzie.

The SNP said no rules had been broken as Ms Cannon and Ms Layden had formed an “extended household”.

Scottish Government guidelines say groups meeting in pubs should include members of no more than three different households.

There was also questions over whether Ms Aitken and the others had maintained the required one metre distancing.

Mr Kerr, who is a councillor for Shettleston and the Tory group leader on the council, told the Sunday Mail: “This is reckless behaviour.”

However a picture later emerged of him on social media also apparently breaching rules.

The image, which was posted on Facebook on July 28, appeared to show him failing to maintain social distancing and sitting with a group of four others, including former Glasgow City Council leader Steven Purcell and SNP councillor Anne McTaggart.

Mr Kerr told The Herald: “We all have a duty to follow guidelines to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“On this occasion, I did not do that. I apologise and I will make sure it does not happen again.”

Glasgow has recently tightened coronavirus rules following a jump in cases.