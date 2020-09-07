On Sunday, Scotland recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases of coronavirus in almost four months.
Figures revealed 208 cases of the virus were reported in a 24 hour period, marking 2.3% of those newly tested.
The last time Scotland recorded a daily figure of more than 200 was May 8, when there were 225 new cases of infection.
Recently, areas in Scotland have seen a reintroduction of partial lockdown restrictions. Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire have limits on indoor gatherings due to a rise in Covid cases related to social settings in homes.
And in Lanarkshire, there are fears the area could be next on the list for local lockdown restrictions as health bosses warned the region was "very close" to having more rules put in place.
Looking at data over the last several months, The Herald has created a timeline of positive cases as recorded by the Scottish Government.
Note: This timeline records data from March 7, 2020 to September 6, 2020.
