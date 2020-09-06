POLICE have released the first image of a a man they "want to speak to" following the murder and stabbings in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police posted the image and a clip of the man on their social media and asked anyone with information on his identity to contact them, saying: "Do you know who he is? If you see him, call 999."

In the short clip from CCTV footage, the man is dressed all in black and seen looking relaxed as he wanders around the city where a 23-year-old man was killed, while a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered critical injuries and five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were also injured. They were treated in hospital and so far two have been discharged.

The posts came after the force previously said their investigation was "moving rapidly" and called on people to "remain vigilant".

Extras officers have flooded the city centre, while forensic experts have examined each area where incidents occured.

Police said they received their first call to Constitution Hill just after 12.30am where a man received a superficial injury, followed by a further call 20 minutes later to Livery Street. A 19-year-old man was critically injured and a woman was also injured.

An hour later at 1.50am, they were called to Irving Street where one man lost his life and another man suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman said: "Ten minutes later we were called to Hurst Street where a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and two men received lesser injuries."

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham added: “We do not underestimate the impact that these incidents have had on the city of Birmingham. We declared this a major incident at the earliest opportunity and we have drafted in scores of officers to help with the investigation and patrol the city to reassure residents and visitors that we are doing all we can to apprehend the person responsible.

“We have worked throughout the day to trawl CCTV footage and speak to witnesses to ensure we release the best possible video and image of the man we want to speak to.

“At this stage we believe that the attacks were random and we have no indication of a motive. I would urge people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the footage to contact us urgently. We have a hotline number and a dedicated web page where you can submit information, photos and videos. If you see him, please do not approach him, but dial 999 immediately.”

Footage and images can be uploaded to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk

The number to call with information relating to these incidents is 0800 056 0944.