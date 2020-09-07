A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Police swooped on Selly Oak at around 4am to apprehend the 27-year-old, who remains in police custody for questioning.

A 23-year-old man died after suffering fatal injuries in Irving Street having been stabbed in what police believe was a random attack.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt.

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.

“We have a hotline number and a dedicated web page where you can submit information, photos and videos."

A Hotline has been set up for anyone with info. Please call 0800 056 0944. Photos or video can be uploaded to a dedicated web page for the operation.