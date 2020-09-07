Political leaders across the UK have reacted to the government's reported plan to rip up the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement ahead of the next round of trade talks.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill commented on the reports on Sunday evening.

In reports a Government spokesman appeared to confirm, the Financial Times said Boris Johnson was planning new legislation that would override key parts of the agreement in a move that could risk collapsing the UK-EU trade talks.

READ MORE: Concern for Scotland's financial well-being as millions face debt storm as Covid financial support ends

The PM is expected to say today that collapsing the trade talks, should there be no agreement by the October 15 European Council, would still be a “good outcome for the UK”.

Ms O’Neill tweeted that any threat of backtracking on the protocol would be a “treacherous betrayal which would inflict irreversible harm on the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday Agreement”.

She stressed the need for the protocol to be fully implemented as soon as possible and to “avoid any border in Ireland”.

Nicola Sturgeon said the move would constitute a repudiation by the Government of a treaty “freely negotiated by it” and which was described as “oven ready” by Mr Johnson.

She tweeted this would “significantly increase” the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, and the “resulting damage to the economy will be entirely Tory inflicted. What charlatans”.

READ MORE: Timeline reveals spread of Covid-19 across Scotland since lockdown began as country records huge jump in cases

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh said: “It beggars belief that the Government is – yet again – playing a dangerous game in Northern Ireland and sacrificing our international standing at the altar of the Prime Minister’s incompetence.”

The suggested move, along with Mr Johnson’s comments about no-deal, is likely to pile the pressure on as negotiators prepare to meet on Tuesday for another round of crunch talks in London.