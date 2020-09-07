Novak Djokovic has apologised after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance.

The 17-time grand slam champion was sensationally disqualified from the US Open after striking the lineswoman.

He had missed three set points at 5-4 before hurting his shoulder in a fall, hit a ball behind him without looking which struck a female line judge in the throat.

The line judge collapsed to the court and could be heard gasping for air as Djokovic rushed over to check on her condition.

Djokovic could be heard pleading his case during lengthy discussions with tournament referee Soeren Friemel and grand slam supervisor Andreas Egli, but the officials’ mind was made up.

'So unintended. So wrong': Novak Djokovic apologises after US Open disqualification 😐



How's your Monday going? pic.twitter.com/Qd7TDlRlJP — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) September 7, 2020

A statement from tournament organisers read: “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court, or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open.”

The tennis legend apologised on Instagram.

He wrote: "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok.

"I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

"I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.

"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.

"I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior.

"I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry."

