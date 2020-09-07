A CANNABIS-BASED medicine has been approved for routine use on NHS Scotland for the first time, in a breakthrough for children with rare form of epilepsy.

Epidylox has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium to treat Dravet syndrome and Lennox Gastaut syndromes.

It has been recommended for use in England since November, but the SMC decision brings Scotland into line with the rest of the UK.

It also marks the first time that a cannabis-based medicine is being routinely funded on NHS Scotland.

READ MORE: Nearly half of new Covid cases being detected in under-25s

Until now, a small number of patients were able to access the medication only through clinical trials or on compassionate grounds following case-by-case applications.

Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe form of epilepsy which begins in early childhood and is characterised by frequent and prolonged seizures. It is highly resistant to existing epilepsy medicines. Around two or three in every 500 children with epilepsy are estimated to have this form of the condition.

Lennox Gastaut syndrome usually emerges between the ages of three and five. Most children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome have intellectual disability or learning problems even before seizures begin, but these can worsen over time - especially if seizures are very frequent or severe. Most commonly, sufferers experience 'tonic' seizures where muscles stiffen uncontrollably.

It is more often diagnosed in boys than girls, and accounts for less than five per cent of all childhood epilepsy cases.

When added to other anti-epileptic therapies, Epidylox has been shown to significantly reduce the frequency of seizures in patients with LGS and Dravet syndrome compared with placebo.

READ MORE: Scots 'missing out' on cannabis-based MS and epilepsy treatments

The most common adverse reactions that occurred in patients treated with the medicine were drowsiness, decreased appetite, diarrhoea, fever, fatigue and vomiting.

National charity, Epilepsy Scotland, said: “This recommendation is very welcome news for those affected by Dravet and Lennox Gastaut Syndromes, their families and carers.

"It means eligible children and adults in Scotland will now be able to access this treatment for free on the NHS alongside the rest of the UK.”

Professor Sameer Zuberi, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at the Royal Hospital for Children and the University of Glasgow, said: “This decision is significant for children, and also adults, who suffer the effects of these two severe and difficult to treat epilepsies.

"Having received significant interest from patients and their families for additional treatment options over the past few years, I am glad it will soon be available on the NHS for eligible patients in Scotland.”

READ MORE: Hospital Covid numbers being audited amid 'overcounting' claim

Chris Tovey, chief operating officer for manufacturer GW, said: “The SMC decision is an exciting development for GW, and more importantly for patients and families in Scotland who now have access to a rigorously tested, evidenced, regulatory approved and reimbursed cannabis-based medicine.

“This is proof that cannabis-based medicines can successfully go through extensive randomised placebo-controlled trials and a rigorous SMC evaluation process to reach those patients in need.

"I am especially proud that this is the first time a medicine of this kind has achieved routine reimbursement in Scotland.”