Almost 150 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
During the daily Covid-19 briefing by the Scottish Government, Nicola Sturgeon announced 146 people had tested positive, representing 2.4% of those newly tested.
No new deaths have been recorded in the last day, and so the death toll remains at 2496.
Of the new positive cases, 78 were recorded in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, where there are currently extra lockdown restrictions in place.
In Lanarkshire, 19 cases were recorded, with 13 in Lothian and nine in Ayrshire.
The remaining cases are spread across six different health boards.
As of midnight last night, there were 256 patients in hospital - 12 more than yesterday - and five people in intensive care.
