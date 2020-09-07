Nicola Sturgeon is to give an update on local lockdown restrictions currently in place in parts of the West of Scotland.
The First Minister announced at today's daily briefing that she will update Scots on the next steps in the restrictions in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire on Tuesday.
People living in these areas were advised not to gather in people's homes from September 2, lasting for two weeks.
Ms Sturgeon said extra lockdown restrictions may need to be "reimposed rather than relaxed" when they're reviewed by the Scottish Government later.
On Monday, Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw positive case numbers increase by 78 in a 24-hour period, and recorded 92 cases on Sunday.
In total, 146 cases were recorded across Scotland, with no new deaths.
Ms Sturgeon says the government will be assessing the latest data later today ahead of the review tomorrow, but that she does not anticipate these restrictions will be lifted.
Teams will also be looking at other parts of Greater Glasgow and Clyde to see if there has been any increase in rates of transmission.
Restrictions for the country-wide lockdown will be reviewed on Thursday, but Ms Sturgeon said it was unlikely Scotland would move into the next phase.
