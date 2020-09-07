THE Scottish Government has described its UK counterpart as 'the laughing stock of the world' over the latest Brexit revelations.

Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said the handling of the country's departure from the EU has 'damaged' Scotland's interests, and makes the case for independence stronger.

It comes after reports emerged that the Government was planning new legislation that would override a key part of last year's EU withdrawal agreement.

The move raised concerns the Government could walk away from the Northern Ireland protocol – intended to ensure that there is no return of a hard border with the Republic – if the talks on a free trade deal fail.

However, Environment Secretary George Eustice said the Internal Market Bill, due to be published on Wednesday, was simply designed to tie up some “loose ends” where there was a need for “legal certainty”.

Mr Russell said: “The UK Government is now hurtling towards a disastrous Brexit outcome in the midst of a deep recession and global pandemic. With talks with the EU due to resume tomorrow the UK has put itself in the position of being able to leave the transition period with one of two terrible outcomes - either a low deal or no deal. Either will, without a shadow of a doubt, hit Scottish jobs and the Scottish economy very hard.

“With the likely publication of the Internal Market bill this week, designed to allow bad trade deals to be imposed no matter the view of the Scottish people, we will see confirmed the biggest assault on devolution since the Scottish Parliament was established. We will, as we have made clear, oppose it at every turn. In addition, reports that the UK Government is now also planning to use this legislation to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement which they willingly entered into just 9 months ago, are extraordinary and will not only consolidate opposition across these islands but will also alienate the European Union, further increasing the likelihood of the current talks collapsing.

“Scotland’s interests are being damaged as the whole of UK governance is mired in chaos and confusion and as we have seen in the Tony Abbot debacle, is the laughing stock of the world.

"Fortunately Scotland has a better option. The Scottish Government remains of the firm belief that the people of Scotland have the right to choose their own future and is determined to make that happen. That is why, before the end of this parliament, we will set out the terms of a future independence referendum clearly and unambiguously to the people of Scotland, in a draft referendum bill.”

Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster Leader added: “Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process. It is increasingly clear that the UK will now be leaving the EU with either a very bad deal or no deal at all – either of which would be a disaster for Scotland."

The suggestion the UK could possibly undermine an international treaty and use Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip was greeted with anger and dismay among key figures in Ireland and mainland Europe.

The EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier said he would be seeking clarification about the UK’s plans.

He told French radio that honouring Withdrawal Agreement was “a pre-condition for confidence between us because everything that has been signed in the past must be respected”.

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said that abandoning the agreement would be “a very unwise way to proceed”.