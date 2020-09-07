THE BBC Board, which is appointed by our betters rather than elected by the public, has given the post of Director General of the BBC to Tim Davie; no I hadn’t heard of him either ("BBC’S focus ‘will be on impartiality’", The Herald, August 31). Despite the fact that the BBC is ostensibly owned and funded by public taxation here we are in the mother of democracies and the major source of information, some call it propaganda, broadcast to the general public is in practice some sort of personal fiefdom.

Why should I or we worry? Aside from concerns about where Scotland’s licence fees are actually spent, akin to many Scottish separatists I feel BBC Scotland couldn’t be more biased in its political reportage if the staff wore Union Jack hats, now the new Director-General is on record as announcing his intention at the BBC to "find a better balance of satirical targets rather than constantly aiming jokes at the Tories”. Perhaps this is no surprise as Mr Davie is a former deputy chairman of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservative Party and also stood as a council candidate.