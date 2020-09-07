NICOLA Sturgeon has warned the Scottish public she may be forced to “put the brakes on” easing any further lockdown restrictions as cases continue to rise.

The First Minister pointed to an average of 152 cases being reported a day over the last week – a stark rise from six weeks ago, when the average daily case number was just 14.

Speaking at her daily media briefing, Ms Sturgeon warned that people should not think “we no longer need to worry” about the threat to public heath the virus poses.

The First Minister said she did not want to “scaremonger”, but pointed to a “definite trend” of cases rising that the public must pay attention to.

The Scottish Government will announce its findings of the latest three-week lockdown review. Ms Sturgeon has given an early indication that the country is not ready to move into stage four of the exit plan – based on the virus no longer being seen as a significant threat to public health.

She said: “From all of the latest statistics it is clear that will not be the case.

Ms Sturgeon further warned that it “may be that we have to put the brakes on some further changes, too” - adding that “we risk, in the weeks ahead, going back to a mounting toll of illness and death” if action to halt coronavirus is to stop.

She warned that young people are currently making up a higher proportion of positive cases in Scotland.

She added: “If transmission takes hold again, even if it starts in the younger, healthier, part of the population, which it appears to be doing, because younger people are interacting more, it won’t necessarily stay in that part of the population.

“It will eventually seep into older and more vulnerable groups. To be blunt, some young people will go on to infect their older friends or relatives.

“It is at that point we could see again more deaths and serious illnesses happen.”