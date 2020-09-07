Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest update on Covid-19 at today's daily briefing from St Andrew's House.

Here are the five main things you need to know.

1. New Covid-19 numbers

Nicola Sturgeon announced 146 new cases of coronavirus, representing 2.4% of those newly tested.

No new deaths were recorded in the last day, meaning the death toll has stayed put at 2496.

Of the new positive cases, 78 were recorded in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, where there are currently extra lockdown restrictions in place.

READ MORE: Almost 150 cases of coronavirus confirmed in 24 hours

In Lanarkshire, 19 cases were recorded, with 13 in Lothian and nine in Ayrshire.

There were 256 patients in hospital overnight which is an increase of 12 since yesterday, with five of those in intensive care.

2. Cases continue to rise

Nicola Sturgeon made clear that "the virus is spreading again", and made a plea to the public not to take any risks.

The First Minister said: "As we have released ourselves from lockdown, we have also released the virus from lockdown.

"People are meeting and interacting with eachother more often, and of course, this kind of increase that we’re experiencing now in Scotland is not unique to us - we’re seeing similar increases in countries across the UK but also across Europe and many other parts of the world.

"We must take this trend seriously and if we want to avoid having to close parts of our economy down again, and I think we all want to avoid that, we must step up our other ways of keeping Covid under control.

She said: "If we were to do nothing, we would risk going back to a mounting toll of illness and death."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon may be forced to 'put brakes on' easing lockdown as cases continue to rise

"We’ve come this far, it was always going to be difficult - we still have the power to stem this tide."

She added: "The sacrifice that we’re asking every single one of us to make is less difficult than another lockdown."

3. Lockdown restrictions to be reviewed

Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will make an announcement about the latest three-week lockdown review on Thursday, but warned it's unlikely Scotland is ready for stage four of the routemap out of lockdown.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to update Scots on local restrictions in West of Scotland

She also said an update is coming regarding local lockdown restrictions currently in place in parts of the West of Scotland.

A review of the current restrictions is due to take place later.



4. Two key lines of defence against Covid

The First Minister explained that there were "two key lines of defence against Covid", and outlined what she said was needed in order to avoid having to increase lockdown restrictions in parts of the country.

She said: "Now that we are out of a strict lockdown, we basically have two key lines of defence against Covid."

One of those two means is the Test and Protect System which Ms Sturgeon said is “working well so far” and has traced more than 90 per cent of cases and their close contacts.

She also mentioned the new Protect Scotland app which is due to launch later in the week, and encouraged everyone to download when it becomes available.

However, she went on to claim that "the first line of defence is us".

She said: "The decisions we make, and how we behave - these matter more than anything else."

5. Nicola Sturgeon's plea to help 'stem the tide'

The First Minister reminded Scots that the most important thing we can do is to make sure we know what the advice and rules are, and then ensure we are complying.

She said: "That means sticking to the limits when we meet up with people indoors - no more than eight people from a maximum of three households, whether that’s in your own home, somebody else’s home or in a pub and restaurant - and keep physically distanced from people from households other than your own.

Ms Sturgeon also highlighted the importance of the FACTS rules, which she said must be observed "at all times."

They are the following:

- Face coverings in enclosed spaces

- Avoid crowded places

- Clean hands and surfaces regularly

- Two metre distancing

- Self isolate and book a test if you have symptoms