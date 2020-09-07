The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has reopened after it closed five weeks ago due to a landslide.

The road was shut on Tuesday 4 August when 100mm of rainfall caused 10,000 tonnes of debris to fall down the hillside.

Around 2,000 tonnes of debris was prevented from reaching the carriageway after it was contained in one of the catch-pits, however 1,500 tonnes fell on to the A83.

A further 2,000 tonnes of material washing onto the Old Military Road.

BEAR Scotland, which manages the road, said the temporary traffic lights would remain in place while engineers construct further mitigation measures and a temporary debris barrier has been erected to protect road users.

A team of around 50 personnel worked 24/7 to complete the programme of repairs, keep the Old Military Road running safely and manage the traffic on the A83 to keep Argyll open.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “We’re pleased to safely reopen one lane of the A83 after a full safety assessment with representatives from Police Scotland this morning.

“Teams from multiple organisations have worked round the clock in all conditions to complete the programme of complex repairs in the area and keep the Old Military Road and other routes into Argyll open.

“Engineers will continue to carry out further mitigation work on the hillside above the road as well as at the next catch-pit location to provide further landslip resilience on the A83.

“As ever, we thank the local community for their patience and support while we worked to address the repairs at the Rest and encourage them to drive safely through the Rest and Be Thankful as teams complete the remaining mitigation work at the site.”