IN his letter regarding the PS Waverley (September5) Robin M Brown advocates Perspex or metal mesh protection above the current barrier between the engine and the passage to avoid someone falling into the engine.

As a Waverley supporter, passenger and volunteer, I can say that the current steel barrier is high enough to prevent passengers falling over it. One would have to climb over the barrier, which would be extremely hard to to do as there are no footholds on the solid steel barrier. In the extremely unlikely event of someone falling over, there is a walkway on the other side of the barrier which would break a fall. Since the Waverley started back on the Clyde and round the UK coast in 1975, millions of passengers have walked passed the engines, with no incidents of passengers falling into the engines.