LOCKDOWN measures in the Glasgow area will be extended to East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire – amid concerns Covid-19 cases are continuing to soar.

The restrictions include banning households from meeting in each other’s homes and are already in force in Glasgow, West Dumbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon announced 146 new cases have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24-hour period – including 78 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS area.

Ms Sturgeon said the move was “regrettable but necessary in light of sharply rising numbers” of Covid-19.

She added: "Our public health advice is that the most significant - though not the only - driver of transmission continues to be household gatherings, large and small. And it is in these gatherings, rather than pubs, that older and more vulnerable people may be at greater risk of infection.

"However, close attention will be paid over next few week to hospitality and, in the meantime, the councils involved will step up engagement and, if necessary, enforcement to ensure rules being complied with.

"So, if you live in Glasgow City, E or W Dunbartonshire, E Renfrewshire or Renfrewshire council areas, please don’t have others visit you at home and don’t visit other households in any part of Scotland. If we comply with this, hopefully further restrictions can be avoided."

5/ For people across Scotland, please follow #FACTS & stick to the household limits. Cases are rising across UK and while we are not yet seeing a significant rise in hospital cases and deaths, this may just be a matter of time. We must work hard to keep COVID under control. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 7, 2020

Scottish Greens West Scotland MSP, Ross Greer, said: “These measures are deeply unfortunate but absolutely necessary.

"We’re facing a really alarming situation here in the West of Scotland and unless these new guidelines are followed, a much stricter lockdown could become necessary. We all have to do what it takes to save lives and protect the health of those around us.

“Self-isolating if anyone in your household has been in contact with a positive case is particularly important. Given this, the UK Government must immediately confirm that the furlough scheme will be extended.

"I’m sure the Scottish Government and local councils will offer other practical support to those affected but that income security is vital. We cannot have people taking risks and potentially spreading this virus because they are afraid of the consequences for their family if they lose their income.”