If you haven't come across the big pink bear and his work - look no further.

Street art by The Rebel Bear has been appearing across cities in Scotland over the last four years - as well as cropping up at addresses in London, Calais and New York.

Often dubbed 'Scotland's Banksy', the anonymous artist treats themes of politics, love, human emotion in his work, and is only ever pictured wearing a bright pink bear costume. 

And since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, new pieces of street art have been appearing in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as The Rebel Bear continues to comment on the absurdity of the world we live in. 

Here's a look at some of the art from our very own Banksy - The Rebel Bear.

You can find more of The Rebel Bear's work on their instagram page, here.