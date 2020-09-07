A Glasgow man is set to make an appearance on tonight's episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Calum Hinde, a retired English teacher from Glasgow, will be taking the hot seat tonight as he prepares to take on the popular TV quiz show.

Upon finding out that Mr Hinde is a keen cyclist, host Jeremy Clarkson jokes that he’ll make it more difficult for him to win any money on the show.

READ MORE: In pictures: Scotland's answer to Banksy

In May we witnessed Dr Andrew Townsley, a retired Glasgow GP, win £500,000 after choosing not to answer the £1m question.

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that someone does win the jackpot of £1,000,000 this series - could it be Mr Hinde?

Watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight at 9pm on STV.