A Glasgow man is set to make an appearance on tonight's episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Calum Hinde, a retired English teacher from Glasgow, will be taking the hot seat tonight as he prepares to take on the popular TV quiz show.
Upon finding out that Mr Hinde is a keen cyclist, host Jeremy Clarkson jokes that he’ll make it more difficult for him to win any money on the show.
READ MORE: In pictures: Scotland's answer to Banksy
In May we witnessed Dr Andrew Townsley, a retired Glasgow GP, win £500,000 after choosing not to answer the £1m question.
Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that someone does win the jackpot of £1,000,000 this series - could it be Mr Hinde?
Watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight at 9pm on STV.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.