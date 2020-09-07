Six hospitality workers across two city centre pubs are currently self-isolating after a senior member of staff at one of the venues tested positive for COVID-19.

The Horseshoe Bar and O'Neill's Grand Central - both owned by Mitchell and Butlers - have remained open after a worker from The Horseshoe tested positive for the virus last week.

Due to a staff shortage at O'Neill's Grand Central, the company drafred three bartenders from the Union Street venue over to The Horsehoe, located closeby on Drury Street.

Mitchell and Butlers has however confirmed that the senior member to have tested positive was not one of the three workers to have been transferred from venue to venue.

A source has since raised concerns that both venues have not been thoroughly following track and trace procedures with their customers. The company has however refuted those claims.

Mitchell and Butlers has said it is taking the outbreak "very seriously" as they are "closely monotoring the situation".

A spokesman from the restauruant operator told the Glasgow Times: “We’d like to assure our guests we’ve been working diligently at all times and are taking great care to make sure that their safety and wellbeing, and that of our colleagues, remains at the very forefront of all of our Covid-secure operations.

"Since reopening we’ve successfully introduced new robust safety protocols at the pub, which are in line with the Government guidance, including frequent cleaning of all surfaces and new table layouts to ensure guests can social distance within the pub.

"Our team have undertaken extensive training in these protocols to ensure the highest safety and hygiene standards are maintained at all times. These new measures are displayed in full on our website and throughout the pub.

“Since reopening we have been fully supporting the Government’s track and trace efforts and we’ve successfully introduced an effective track and trace policy.

"We are taking these measures very seriously and our policy outlines that when visiting the pub it is compulsory that guests fill out our digital track and trace survey, a system the relevant authorities have been very complimentary of. Any guests who have pre-booked will have already provided adequate details for track and trace so will not need to fill out this form.

“As per our Government approved safety protocols, our team members provide daily health checks and are being asked to monitor their symptoms closely. If any of our team start to display symptoms of coronavirus then they will need to follow the appropriate public health guidance and self-isolate. We can confirm six team members are currently self-isolating.

“We’d like to again reassure our guests we are taking this very seriously and that we are closely monitoring the situation with the team. We will continue to follow the latest advice from the Government and can confirm the pub currently remains open as usual.”

The company could not break down how many employees are self-isolating from each of the units.