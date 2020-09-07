THE first MSP to swear their oath of allegiance in Doric has announced she is standing down at the coming Holyrood election.

Maureen Watt said it was time for another woman to take her place.

Ms Watt, 69, has represented the North East of Scotland since 2006, first as a regional list MSP, and since 2011 as MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

She said: “After months of deliberation and 15 years as MSP I have decided not to seek re-election next year.

“If re-elected, I would be nearly 75 by the end of the next term.

“The time is right for another woman to represent our wonderful part of the world on behalf of the SNP at Holyrood.

“I have had the honour of serving in all three SNP Governments.

“As Minister for Schools and Skills I was able to embed the use of Gaelic, Scots and Doric in Curriculum for Excellence, ensuring the culture and history carried in our native languages is passed on to future generations.

“As Minister for Public Health, amongst other achievements, I set up Food Standards Scotland with its headquarters in Aberdeen and launched the Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest strategy, which has seen half a million Scots trained in CPR thus saving many lives.

“Lastly, as the first ever dedicated Minister for Mental Health, I introduced a 10-year mental health plan, securing parity of esteem between physical and mental health.”

Ms Watt had a majority of 2,755 over the Conservatives at the 2016 election.

She said that when she joined the SNP in 1974, promoting independence had been "hard graft", and the idea of elected office a distant dream.

"Through responsible governance and bold leadership, we are now on the brink of independence," she said.

Ms Watt's announcement means she is now the 14th of the SNP's 61 MSPs to announce their departure next May.

Aso leaving are cabinet secretaries Jeane Freeman, Michael Russell, Aileen Campbell and Roseanna Cunningham.

Two former SNP MSPs who quit their ministerial posts in disgrace are also expected to leave - Mark McDonald and Derek Mackay.

Three Tory MSPs, including former leader Ruth Davidson, are also leaving, as are five Labour MSPs, including former leader Iain Gray, as well as Green John Finnie and LibDem Mike Rumbles.