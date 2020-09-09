It has been 18 years since Still Game first hit our screens.
The Scots sitcom first aired in September 2002 and in that time they have produced nine series, over 60 episodes, sold out shows at the SSE Hydro and provided viewers with hundreds of laughs and memorable moments.
People have spent hours arguing over their favourite episodes (Cairds), when the programme hit its peak (season 3) and who their favourite cast members are (Winston).
So we had a look on the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie ratings, IMDB, to see which episodes are ranked highest - and how each season's rating averages out.
Here are the results.
Seaons average:
Three: 8.4/10
Two: 8.3/10
One: 8.3/10
Six: 8.2/10
Five: 8.2/10
Four: 8/10
Seven: 7.6/10
Eight: 7.1/10
Nine: 7/10
Episode rankings (scores out of 10)
62. Cat's Whiskers: 6
61. Local Hero: 6.1
60. Small Change: 6.6
59. Pie: 6.6
58. The Fall Guy: 6.7
57. Balls Up: 6.8
56. Dead Leg - Part One: 6.9
55. Dead Leg - Part Two: 6.9
54. South Africa: 7.1
53. Heavy Petting: 7.3
52. Hitched: 7.5
51. Christmas Special: Cold Turkey: 7.6
50. Job: 7.6
49. Down and Out: 7.7
48. Fly Fishing: 7.7
47. Recipe: 7.8
46. Grim Up North: 7.8
45. Flittin': 7.9
44. Buntin': 7.9
43. Kill Wullie: 7.9
42. Wireless: 7.9
41. Ring: 7.9
40. Hard Nuts: 7.9
39. All the Best: 7.9
38. Faimly: 8
37. Tappin': 8
36. Dial-A-Bus: 8
35. Who's the Daddy?: 8
34. Saucy: 8
33. Hogmanay Special: Hootenanny: 8
32. Brief: 8.1
31. Oot: 8.1
30. Aff: 8.1
29. Hot Seat: 8.1
28. Seconds Out: 8.1
27. One in One Out: 8.1
26. Waddin': 8.2
25. Doacters: 8.2
24. Dug: 8.2
23. Hoaliday: 8.2
22. Christmas Special: Plum Number: 8.2
21. The Undrinkables: 8.2
20. Scones: 8.3
19. Swottin: 8.3
18. Smoke on the Water: 8.3
17. Gadgets: 8.3
16. Wummin: 8.4
15. Drama: 8.4
14. Courtin': 8.5
13. Scran: 8.5
12. Shooglies: 8.5
11. Cairds: 8.5
10. Hatch: 8.5
9. A Fresh Lick: 8.5
8. Fly Society: 8.5
7. Lights Out: 8.5
6. Hyper: 8.5
5. Gairden: 8.6
4. Hogmanay Special: The Party: 8.6
3. Cauld: 8.7
2. Over the Hill: 8.7
1. Big Yin: 9
Do you agree with the list? What is your favourite episode of Still Game? Let us know in the comments.
