A lucky EuroMillions ticketholder must claim their life-changing £57million prize this week.

The winner only has until Sunday to prove the prize is rightfully theirs or else the chance will be gone for good.

The ticket was bought in Ayrshire in March and the 180 day limit on claims runs out this Sunday, September 13.

If the winner doesn't come forward to receive their prize then the money will be donated to good causes.

The £57,869,670 rollover jackpot was won with the numbers 5, 7, 8, 16, 20 and

Lucky Stars 2 and 12.

It was reported that a claim had been made for the cash in May, but no winner has been confirmed following a rigorous validation process.

Andy Carter, of the National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery holder and unite them with this massive prize.

“We’re urging everyone who might have bought a ticket in this area to check.”

Do you know who bought the winning ticket in South Ayrshire in March this year?

A Camelot spokesperson said: "All unclaimed prize money, and the interest earned on it over the claim period, goes to Good Causes – benefiting the whole of the UK.

"With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket."

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.