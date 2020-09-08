A former SNP councillor who was struck off the social work register has been told to pen an essay about 'honesty' before being allowed relaunch her career as a primary school teacher.

Tracie McGee, 49, a former elected member on Renfrewshire Council who once vyed to win a seat at Holyrood, was found guilty four years ago on dozens of separate charges by care watchdogs the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), included lying about clients’ treatments, to her employers and about home visits.

Ms McGee of Howwood, Renfrewshire, also failed to arrange help for a patient with Huntington’s Disease in the blunders between 2013 and 2014 but denied acting either dishonestly or failing or putting put the service user at risk of harm.

She had been working as an administrative assistant with the Scottish Government but has now been offered a probationary place in a primary school.

The decision came as the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) examined her chequered past as a social worker.

It ruled the former deputy convenor of Renfrewshire Council’s social work committee should be allowed to take up the role.

But a written judgement following a hearing on her fitness to practice outlined the conditions she must meet in order to take up her role as probationary teacher.

They include writing an essay on honesty, integrity, trust and respect as well as keep the GTCS informed of any career moves.

Mrs McGee was in the race to become the SNP’s candidate for Renfrewshire South at the 2016 Scottish Parliament elections before losing out to eventual winner Tom Arthur.

She had retrained as a teacher at Glasgow University and insisted to the penel she had "much to offer" teaching.

The hearing heard that she said she had learned from the entire experience with the SSSC proceedings and was now a "more confident person" who was much better at coping.

She maintained that she was "open and honest" and had not acted dishonestly in relation to the SSSC allegations "which she continued to deny".

The GTCS fitness to teach panel said that dishonesty could be remedied by evidence of "subsequent good character and insight".

But they said they were not satisfied that that the applicant had developed the "necessary insight" to demonstrate her understanding of her behaviour while accepting proven allegations occurred approximately six years ago and there was no evidence of repetition.

The judgement noted: The panel considered that it was necessary to address the applicant’s level of insight into her misconduct. This centred around her lack of honesty and integrity at the time of the incidents and her failures in time recording and communication issues.

"The panel considered that these could be addressed by the Applicant undertaking specific training in relation to the topic of Professional Ethics and thereafter demonstrating, to the satisfaction of GTCS, what she had learned from such training with particular reference to the impact her behaviour had on others concerned with the allegations, including the service users and their families, work colleagues and the social work profession.

"Secondly the Panel considered this could be properly achieved by the writing and submission of two separate reflective papers dealing the issues of honesty and integrity together with respect and trust with reference to her teaching practice and the allegations themselves. Such papers would require to be evidence based with proper reference made to case studies and other research."

The panel added: "Whilst acknowledging the age of the allegations found proved and the length of time that the applicant had been subject to these proceedings and those of the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) it did not consider that allegations involving dishonest conduct could be disposed of in this manner.

"The panel noted that this required the imposition of certain specific conditions on a teacher's practice in order to assist in developing areas of weakness or failure and to ensure that issues of public protection and the public interest are addressed.

"It considered that these conditions were achievable and proportionate and would allow the applicant's insight and learning into her past failures to be developed and addressed."