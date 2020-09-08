Piers Morgan has reserved praise for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following her appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The First Minister appeared on the ITV show this morning to explain new lockdown measures that have been introduced in much of Scotland as well as outlining the thought process behind her decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon said in the interview that her priorities remained on getting life back to normal for the people of Scotland but that there was no categorical right or wrong way to manage the crisis.

She said: "I am just trying to strike the balance as well as I can. It's not, unfortunately, a perfect science and there is not an absolute right and wrong way to do this.

"Every leader has to make his or her own decision about ho they conduct themselves. I think in a situation as serious as the one we've been living through, as uncertain and unpredictable, it's really important to be out there, front and centre trying to explain to people the decisions that we are taking, very difficult decisions that are having a big impact on people's lives, and also trying to communicate that sense of uncertainty. We don't have all of the answers and that's been true all the way through."

Following the interview, the hosts introduced Lorraine Kelly with the host saying to the GMB hosts: “You were right Piers, isn’t it good, every single day I see that every single day she comes on and addresses the nation, she comes on and talks to us.”

Morgan replied: “I think she’s really impressive. I think that in a crisis, a real one, you find out what leadership is about.

“And it’s very interesting to me that the most impressive leaders in this crisis have not been the blustering populists – Boris Johnson, Trump, the guy in Brazil and others. It’s actually people like Nicola Sturgeon, Angela Merkel, Jacinda Ardern."

It is not the first time that Nicola Sturgeon has been praised by the ITV host with Morgan saying in October last year: "I can't help liking Nicola Sturgeon." "She exudes leadership", he added.