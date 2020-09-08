The Holyrood committee into the Alex Salmond affair has released the first evidence from the former First Minster, a letter from his lawyer offering to help the inquiry extract documents being withheld by the Scottish Government.

Here is the full text

Dear Sirs,

This letter is our substantive response to your email of 28th August 2020.

You have asked our client to provide a written submission and documents.

We reaffirm our client’s desire to assist the Inquiry in any way that he can.

We can confirm that he is currently undertaking a review of the relevant documents and is committed to providing a list of documents from a) the judicial review and b) the disclosure to him in the criminal trial which have a direct bearing on the deliberations of the committee.

It would be his intention to make submissions on those documents as part of the wider submission he wishes to make to the committee.

It will, of course, be apparent to you that his submission requires to proceed in response to the position advanced by the Scottish Government.

That position is not clear to him, or to the committee, at this time.

He, and we, have not seen the full statements and evidence of the Scottish Government.

It is, after all, the Scottish Government which is under review in this Inquiry, and not our client.

We have been considering with our client how we can best progress matters in relation to document recovery.

We have previously raised the difficulties in our path in terms of providing the critical documents to the committee.

We have also repeatedly offered to meet with the committee clerks to discuss, in private, how that might best be achieved.

To date you have not responded to that offer. We would be grateful if you would do so.

We note that the Scottish Government continues to delay and to provide partial and incomplete evidence.

That pattern is familiar to us from the Judicial Review proceedings.

Reliance is being placed by the Scottish Government on the various legal impediments to document provision.

We acknowledge those, and are similarly restricted.

By contrast with the Scottish Government position, however, we are prepared to seek a way through that impasse.

There are two major restrictions over free provision of the documents the committee requires.

We referred to these in our letter of 25th August 2020 but expand on those by way of proposing a way forward.

First, there is the implied undertaking to the court that all documents in the Court of Session process (other than those which were provided by Mr Salmond which he is free to share with the Committee) will not be used for a purpose other than the litigation.

That means that whilst Mr Salmond has access to documents lodged by the Scottish Government, or recovered from them by way of Commission and Diligence procedure, he cannot provide those to the committee without the consent of the court.

On this, the Committee should note Iomega Corporation v Myrica (UK) Limited 1998 SC 636. We attach a copy of that authority.

By contrast, as the party providing those documents, we see no reason at all why the Scottish Government cannot do so.

There are accordingly two options to secure those documents for the Committee.

The first is that Mr Salmond provides the Committee with a detailed list of all the documents he believes are relevant.

The Committee should then seek those specific documents from the Scottish Government. That is the quickest, and cheapest route for all.

The second option, which we are willing to undertake on behalf of the committee, would be for Mr Salmond to return to court to seek the express consent of the court to have those documents passed to the committee.

In light of the position of the Inner House in Iomega, it seems to us that, in order for such documents to be released, and in the scenario where the Scottish Government continues not to provide relevant documentation to the Inquiry, an application is required to be made to the Court of Session.

That, however, will involve the drafting of a petition and a court appearance by Counsel. Those costs are not costs which it would be fair to ask our client to meet, simply to provide documents for which a Committee of the Scottish Parliament has asked and which the Scottish Government delays, or refuses, to provide.

We also don’t know whether that hearing would be contested by the Scottish Government, adding to the costs. As a result, whilst we are more than content to make that application on behalf of the Committee, we would require clarification that all legal costs would be met by the Committee.

This is consistent with what we have been saying from the outset of this matter, which is that this is not a straightforward issue and that our client (and the Committee) requires to respect the authority of the court which has ostensible control of many of the documents which are relevant to your Inquiry.

We would reinforce that we do not understand why an offer to produce these documents has not been offered in full by the Scottish Government, whose documents they are.

They are in a different position from our client in that the documents belong to, and t originated from, the Scottish Government.

Please note we are not speaking here about documentation which would breach the orders of either the High Court of Justiciary in terms of complainant identification or the Court of Session in terms of decisions and documents which were reduced by the Court as the product of an unlawful process.

To do either would be a clear case of contempt and we aware that the Committee Convener has made it consistently clear in correspondence the Committee’s wish to respect these court orders.

We are also instructed to make clear that our client has no objection whatsoever to the Committee having sight of the final Petition and Answers contained in the Closed Record which was before the court on 8th January 2019.

That document sets out very clearly the fundamental flaws in the Scottish Government position.

We have noted with interest the attempts to present the decision to concede the petition without a hearing as being because of one minor argument in the petition.

We are confident that on review of the full arguments contained in the petition the Committee will be very clear about why that position is unsustainable.

Our client was, and remains, fully confident in the other substantive legal arguments in the petition explaining the illegality of the Scottish Government process, and is more than happy for the Committee to have sight of those.

The second legal impediment relates to the documents which formed part of the disclosure in the criminal trial.

A great many documents have importance within the context of the remit of the Committee Inquiry but which were considered collateral to the trial itself.

Again, our client will undertake to identify those documents and explain their relevance as part of his submission.

The issue remains, however, that we are under an obligation not to share that material without the express consent of the Lord Advocate.

We have no expectation whatsoever that he will agree to an application from our client for that purpose.

Equally, we are not minded to engage in the expense and time of protracted negotiations with the Crown on this point.

On this matter, unlike in the civil context, we are in the hands of the Committee.

Our proposal is that a list of documents be produced by our client and thereafter the Committee write to the Lord Advocate seeking to impress upon him the vital public interest in those documents being shared.

It is presumably the case that the Lord Advocate will find it much harder to refuse a Committee of the Scottish Parliament than a private citizen.

We regret that this matter is taking so long to progress, but are not surprised.

It is consistent with the attitude and approach of the Scottish Government throughout the litigation, nevertheless, we hope that the good faith and constructive intention of our client is clear from the content of this letter.

Mr Salmond will work with the Committee in any way he can to reach the shared goal of public disclosure of the relevant and necessary documents.

Yours faithfully,

David McKie

Levy & McRae