One Square in Edinburgh has been named as one of the cocktail bars with the best view in the UK.
With the average price of a cocktail around £10 at the Edinburgh venue, it has been closely ranked with Annabel's and Bokan in London, 20 Stories in Manchester and Liberte in Liverpool as having the best rooftop bar views in the UK.
In a poll for Missguided, a UK-based multi-channel retailer selling clothes aimed at 16–35-year-old women, they took into account the price of drinks and capacity as well as the Trip Advisor rating which was 4.5 for One Square, located at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa.
Read more: Glasgow hotel with rooftop bar and restaurant gets go-ahead
The venue prides itself on its touch of luxury and style with their One Square gin cocktails combined with stunning views in their outdoor terrace.
The survey said: "Their idyllic views, extensive gin collection, luxurious Scottish setting, 4.5 star Trip Advisor rating and the fact that the average price for a cocktail is only £10.00 makes One Square one of the most beautiful cocktail bars."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.