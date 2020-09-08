Joe Biden is enjoying a steady lead over Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates from RealClearPolitics shows that Biden has an 8-point lead over the President.

Joe Biden has enjoyed a significant lead of around 7 points on average for a prolonged period of time.

A CBS/YouGov poll released at the weekend even showed a 10 point advantage to Biden over his Republican rival, with the Democrat set to take the majority of swing states.

Despite the continuing poll data, Trump has dismissed polls which show him set to lose the US election and in his latest tweet claimed to have seen information which put him on course for a second term in office.

He said: "The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT!

"We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016.

The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT! We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016. The Radical Left Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and just plain Lunatics, will not be happy, but they will behave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Mr Trump continues to fight allegations that he made offensive comments about fallen US service personnel, including calling First World War dead at an American military cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" in 2018.

The Atlantic first reported on the anonymously sourced allegations. At a White House news conference on Monday, Mr Trump repeated his claim that the story was a "hoax" and said: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are."

However, he added: "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."