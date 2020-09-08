RICHARD Leonard has missed the first meeting of his MSPs since they started to mutiny against him, it has emerged.

The beleaguered Scotish Labour leader failed to attend the weekly meeting of the Holyrood parliamentary group this lunchtime.

He had been due to give a leader’s report on the events of the past seven days.

It is understood he instead joined UK Labour’s National Executive Committee online.

The two meetings were being held at the same time.

However Mr Leonard has missed NEC meetings in the past to attend the Holyrood group, and party sources said he appeared to be running scared of his own MSPs.

The last week saw four Labour MSPs - James Kelly, Jenny Marra, Daniel Johnson and Mark Griffin - publicly call on Mr Leonard to stand down as leader.

They said they had lost confidence in him, and warned he would lead Scottish Labour to “catastrophe” at next year’s Holyrood elections.

One of Mr Leonard’s supporters, MSP Neil Findlay, accused his colleagues of “treachery”.

Four Labour peers - George Robertson, Helen Liddell, Meta Ramsay and George Foukes - also urged Mr Leonard to stand down, saying he had failed to connect with voters since becoming Labour’s ninth Holyrood leader in November 2017.

Scottish Labour is currently on 14 per cent in the polls, suggesting the loss of six of the 24 MSPs in won in 2016.

Scottish Labour lost both its MEPs and six of its seven MPs in elections last year.

Mr Leonard insists he has the support of Scottish Labour members and will lead the party into May's election.

He has also warned rebels MSPs they could be deselected or given an unwinnable list ranking after they spoke out.

Most of his MSPs have neither backed him nor denounced him in public.

