From places to put away garden cushions to tidying tools and saving seeds, Hannah Stephenson leafs through the best of garden storage.

It's that time of year when you're thinking about covering up your garden furniture, stowing away cushions and cleaning and tidying tools.

So you'll need to find some storage solutions before winter sets in, especially if space is at a premium.

There's a wealth of ideas out there, from storage benches to tool tidies and seed-saving boxes, which will all help keep your gardening gear in good order over the winter months - and allow you to find what you need easily come spring.

1. The Posh Shed Company Gothic Boot Store, from £300, theposhshedcompany.co.uk

If your wellies and walking boots are piled up outside your front door with no protection from the elements, maybe now's the time to invest in a robust boot store to keep things neat and tidy. The Posh Shed Company's Gothic boot store doesn't take up a lot of space, yet can take a lot of boots, with spaces for wellies, hiking boots, umbrellas and even packages from the postman. It has a raised floor and peaked shingled roof to help keep the worst of the rain off your footwear.

2. Burgon & Ball Tool Rack, £16.99, burgonandball.com

If you don't plan to do much in the garden over the cooler months, invest in a good quality tool rack to hang your tools from in your shed or garage. Once you've cleaned them, it's an ideal spot to find what you're looking for rather than having to rummage through boxes or along shelves to find your favourite pruners. This tool rack takes 11 clips (but comes with five, you can buy more separately), one for each tool, and can accommodate everything from spades to secateurs.

3. Pent Garden Store, from £144.99, Forest Garden (forestgarden.co.uk)

This pressure treated timber store is perfect for people who don't have an awful lot of outdoor space and want to house tools, boots and other gardening gear in one place. Tall enough to house essentials such as spades and forks, it's versatile enough to store fold-up tables and chairs, bags of compost and any other bits and pieces you'd rather keep hidden from view when not in use. Its felted roof should keep things dry - and it comes with a 15-year guarantee against rot.

4. Suttons Heritage Seed Tin, £6.99, suttons.co.uk

Don't let your seeds get lost or damp in the shed. Keep your seed packets warm and dry over the winter in this stylish retro heritage seed tin instead, based on one of Sutton's old catalogues.

5. Keter Eden Bench Storage Box, £120, Argos (argos.co.uk)

Don't you just love the idea of being able to store your garden cushions directly under where you've been sitting on them? This clever storage bench allows you to do that, so you can enjoy the sunny days of autumn in comfort and quickly put all your cushions away during a sudden downpour. The bench easily seats two, and is made of weather resistant material with a wood panel look and is lockable, so if you're storing any valuable tools in there, at least you can lock them up. It comes in three colour combinations: beige/brown, anthracite/grey/beige, and brown.

6. VonHaus Cushion storage box, £109.99, vonhaus.com

If you've only got room for one stylish storage item and you're into rattan, look no further than this eye-pleasing cushion storage box. It's weather resistant and good-looking enough to keep inside as well as outside. Built with two wheels at one end and appropriate handles, you can easily move it from one side of your patio to another, or into a more hidden area of your outside space until you need it. You can also lock the lid in place when you're taking out or replacing cushions.