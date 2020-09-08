Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to publicly thank Boris Johnson for his support.
The US president tweeted a reference to a newspaper article saying the Prime Minister had praised Mr Trump while he was foreign secretary in 2017.
Trump shared a piece from The Telegraph which said that the then-foreign secretary had told US diplomats that President Trump was living up to his campaign slogan to “make America great again”.
Thank you Boris, working great together! https://t.co/84LabKf513— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020
Along with a link to the article, President Trump tweeted: “Thank you Boris, working great together!”
It is not the first time the US president has tweeted his support for the Prime Minister. In 2018, Trump tweeted his support for Boris Johnson as news broke of the Prime Minister’s plan to suspend Parliament.
It comes as the US president faces poor ratings in opinion polls with Joe Biden enjoying an 8-point lead according to the latest data.
Earlier this week, former British Ambassador to the US Lord Darroch says Boris Johnson is fascinated by Donald Trump, and had probably been inspired by the US president.
