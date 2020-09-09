IN view of the excellent work of the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), which has included historical abuse in residential institutions run by religious orders, is it now time for the Scottish courts to catch up with the rest of the UK and afford a higher priority to those who claim to have experienced abuse in day schools managed by religious orders (“Contract suggests Child Abuse Inquiry could last to 2026”, The Herald, September 8)? I ask this question based on my own experience as a boy at a Catholic independent day school in Scotland in the 1960s.

It appears that lawyers representing schools against which complaints have been levelled have adopted a vow of silence, clearly, in my view, designed to frustrate the attempts of survivors to achieve recognition and justice. This apparent reluctance to engage constructively with lawyers representing victims of historical physical and emotional abuse, including coercive control and excessive unreasonable beatings is, I suspect, due to the fact that, in the past, Scottish courts have tended to disregard the argument that such acts were unreasonable for that time because they took the view that it was not possible to judge what was accepted practice, as they would only be able to do so by today's standards. This view, were it to continue as the default position, denies victims the recognition and justice they deserve by appearing to excuse historical cruelty. In the meantime, I understand that solicitors are preparing to seek a positive precedent, courtesy of test cases, in the hope that those, like me, will not have to wait years for recognition and justice.