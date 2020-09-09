IN view of the excellent work of the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), which has included historical abuse in residential institutions run by religious orders, is it now time for the Scottish courts to catch up with the rest of the UK and afford a higher priority to those who claim to have experienced abuse in day schools managed by religious orders (“Contract suggests Child Abuse Inquiry could last to 2026”, The Herald, September 8)? I ask this question based on my own experience as a boy at a Catholic independent day school in Scotland in the 1960s.
It appears that lawyers representing schools against which complaints have been levelled have adopted a vow of silence, clearly, in my view, designed to frustrate the attempts of survivors to achieve recognition and justice. This apparent reluctance to engage constructively with lawyers representing victims of historical physical and emotional abuse, including coercive control and excessive unreasonable beatings is, I suspect, due to the fact that, in the past, Scottish courts have tended to disregard the argument that such acts were unreasonable for that time because they took the view that it was not possible to judge what was accepted practice, as they would only be able to do so by today's standards. This view, were it to continue as the default position, denies victims the recognition and justice they deserve by appearing to excuse historical cruelty. In the meantime, I understand that solicitors are preparing to seek a positive precedent, courtesy of test cases, in the hope that those, like me, will not have to wait years for recognition and justice.
Finally, I have written to the First Minister and to the Hon Lady Anne Smith, Chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, to express the hope that the work of the SCAI may be extended, such as to consider the plight of this “forgotten army” of pupils.
Name and address supplied.
WAVERLEY HEROES
WE were among the injured Waverley passengers flown by Coastguard helicopter from Brodick to Crosshouse Hospital last Thursday ("Waverley paddle steamer crashes into pier only weeks after returning to service", The Herald, September 4).
We would like to pay tribute to all the wonderful people who helped us, from the fellow passengers who instantly came to our aid, all the Arran emergency services, CalMac employees, crew of the Waverley, the many folk of the local community and not least the staff of Ward 2A in Crosshouse Hospital. At all times we were treated with expertise, helpfulness and courtesy.
We are both now recovering at home. This experience has renewed our faith in the value of the NHS and in human nature.
We wish the Waverley a speedy recovery.
Allan and Marjorie Macintyre, Stirling.
EGGALATARIAN?
I’M afraid that Steven Camley’s cartoon (September 8) shows that his mastery of "eggy" language isn’t quite right. Fort William in "eggy" should be "Feggort Weggeleggiam", as "egg" is inserted before each syllable.
I learned about "eggy-speak" from my girlfriend, now my wife, who used to converse with a friend in it so that others couldn't understand what they were talking about. This proved useful later in life when I was a teacher. Two girls were chatting in "eggy" in class, thinking no one could understand them. They were totally embarrassed when I told them in ‘eggy’ that I could understand everything they were saying.
Heggard legguck teggo theggem.
A B Crawford, East Kilbride.
