Earlier today, a senior minister admitted that a UK Government plan to override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels will breach international law.

The comment, from Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, has provoked a furious reaction and followed news that the head of the Government Legal Department had resigned amid reports he was “very unhappy” with the proposal.

Mr Lewis told MPs legislation to ensure Northern Ireland could continue to enjoy unfettered access to markets in the rest of the UK would breach international law in a “very specific and limited way”.

Mr Lewis shocked MPs by saying: "I would say to my honourable friend that, yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way.

"We’re taking the power to disapply the EU law concept of direct effect required by article 4 in certain very tightly defined circumstances.

The news has sparked fury on Twitter, as Scots react to the revelation from Mr Lewis.

One user described "knowingly and wilfully breaking international law" as "sickening".

Another asked: "If the UK can break international law, then why can't Scotland just announce independence?"

But Lewis defended the move, by saying: "There are clear precedents for the UK, and indeed other countries, needing to consider their international obligations as circumstances change.

"And I would say to honourable members here, many of whom would have been in this house when we passed the Finance Act in 2013 which contains an example of treaty override.

"It contains provisions that expressly disapply international tax treaties to the extent that these conflicted with the general anti-abuse rule.

"And I would say to my honourable friend we are determined to ensure we are delivering on the agreement we have in the protocol and our leading priority is to do that through the negotiations and through the joint committee work."

"A government minister has said a new bill to amend the UK's Brexit deal with the EU will "break international law" - what an absolute disgrace. I can really see the next few years destroying our reputation if Scotland doesn't get out fast. — Brave (@defiaye) September 8, 2020

This is sickening. A treaty they wrote, signed and were elected specifically to implement, bound by international law. With days left for negotiations that really need years, they’re knowingly and wilfully breaking international law while trying to broker new deals globally. https://t.co/VFowpmz4U7 — Howard Hardiman (@howardhardiman) September 8, 2020

If the UK can break international law, then why can't Scotland just announce independence — ItsHeidiJKing (@ItsHeidiJKing1) September 8, 2020

As the international community has already been witness to the UK Government's dishonesty & disregard for international law; whose side do you think they'd take in a Scotland v rUK scenario?

The brits have never been good at making allies; this has & will cost them dearly. — Albannach (@SaorAlbannach) September 7, 2020

Perhaps today would be a good say for Scotland to declare independence on a UDI basis and just call it a “small breach of international law”. Honestly. Is it too much to ask that the UK gov does not intentionally break the law? — Malcolm Webster (@MalcolmWebster2) September 8, 2020

How can he stand there and advocate for the breaking of international law! These people are supposed to act with integrity.... The UK is finished. — Muvvership🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇪🇸 (@mumfiemum) September 8, 2020