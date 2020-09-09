FOR the past three years Kevin Robinson has made the annual trip to Edinburgh to take part in the capital’s Kiltwalk event.

The 50-year-old took on his first challenge in the same year he was diagnosed with a rare abdominal cancer and despite going through repeated rounds of chemotherapy, he has never missed a step on his Kiltwalk journey.

And this year even with coronavirus restrictions and further gruelling treatment to keep the incurable disease at bay, Mr Robinson has signed up for the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.

In the place of what would have been the Edinburgh event will be the Virtual Kiltwalk which means you can do whatever you can wherever you are.

And last week we revealed a fantastic link up with the Virtual Kiltwalk which will allow you to raise money for The Herald memorial garden campaign and also support The Herald team.

We will be among thousands, including Mr Robinson who will be taking part from Friday September 11 to Sunday September 13.

You can walk for a charity of your choice and any money you raise for this worthy cause will be topped up by 50% by entrepreneur and Kiltwalk supporter Sir Tom Hunter through The Hunter Foundation.

This year is a milestone for Mr Robinson. It will be his fourth event and on successful completion of his 'Wee Wander' five mile challenge, along with top up contributions from The Hunter Foundation, he will have raised £10,000 for the Grassmarket Community Project.

Speaking on his behalf due to respiratory problems, Mr Robinson’s wife Sally said: “A few weeks ago Kevin decided to do the Virtual Kiltwalk. When he signs up for it year after year, I see a real difference in him and he gets such as buzz out of it and helping the charity.

“I did it with him for the first year but it took its toll on my knees and I didn’t want to hold him up, even though he was the one undergoing chemotherapy."

The couple will be on holiday during the Virtual Kiltwalk, but that won’t stop them. They will be taking the five miles in stages to give Mr Robinson the opportunity of a break and take in the views of the Gower Peninsula in Wales.

Mr Robinson hasn't been able to do as much preparation as he had planned as he has had a couple of rounds of a chemotherapy combination. He was diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), a rare abdominal cancer which affects one to two people in every million. Surgery isn’t an option for the form of PMP that he has and so regular treatment is the only way to slow its growth.

Mr Robinson, from Penkridge, Staffordshire, read about his chosen charity online and felt compelled to raise money for them. The project helps build a sense of community for vulnerable people in society through mentoring, social enterprise and educations initiatives.

Mr Robinson added: “I’ll be an Englishman wearing a kilt, doing a charity walk around a campsite in Wales. That should confuse the locals. My wife Sally is going to have to do the walk with me in case I collapse!”

Jonny Kinross, chief executive of the Grassmarket Community Project said Mr Robinson's virtual kiltwalk will give people hope, a chance and support them now and in the future.

He said: "To many we are a lifeline and to many more we are their only family who are to help them whatever they are dealing with including additional anxieties, health issues and problems around securing work as a result of Covid-19. Kevin knows how important we are to many people and I very much hope that he know how important he is – the effort he is going to – in giving people a quality of life."

More than 13,000 people will be taking part in the event this weekend raising funds for their chosen charities.

The Herald Memorial Garden team is hoping to clock up some miles by walking and jogging to boost our fundraising target for our campaign.

Our aim of to create a garden of remembrance as a fitting tribute to Scots who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Donations from readers and fundraising initiatives are helping us on our way to our target. We have raised more £22,000 of our £50,000 target.

The campaign has been offered Pollok Country Park as the location for the memorial by Glasgow City Council leaders.

To sign up to the Kiltwalk in aid of The Herald memorial garden visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

To find out more about Mr Robinson’s journey go to https://edinburghkiltwalk2020.everydayhero.com/uk/the-southern-strollers

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG. With cheques made payable to The Herald. If you would like to help, send an email to: memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk