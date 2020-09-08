FOUR Glasgow schools - as well as schools in East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire and Clydebank - are undergoing contact tracing after positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Positive cases have been reported in High School of Glasgow, St Thomas Acquinas Secondary School, Holyrood Secondary School, and Caldercuilt Primary School - all in Glasgow.

Further positive cases have been confirmed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde at Lenzie Academy in East Dunbartonshire, Crookfur Primary School in East Renfrewshire and St Peter the Apostle High School in Clydebank.

There have been no new cases where evidence of internal transmission has been found.

The health board says they are "closely monitoring these situations" and will not be releasing any further details in order to "respect and maintain patient confidentiality."

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Apart from those who are identified as close contacts, all other staff and pupils can continue to attend as normal.

"The exception to this applies to East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire where additional COVID-19 control measures are in place.

"In these Local Authority areas, any close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being advised that they and all those in their household group, should self-isolate for 14 days."

"We continue to ask the public to remain vigilant. The general measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 remain the same - social distancing, regular hand washing, and being on the look-out for symptoms.

"There is no need for anyone to seek a test if they are not experiencing any symptoms but anyone with one or more of the symptoms should immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot."