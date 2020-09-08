Nicola Sturgeon announced last week the new set of household lockdown restrictions affecting council areas in the West of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Restrictions on household visits – unless under exceptional circumstances – cover Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire.

People living in these areas have been instructed not to gather in people's homes.

But since the heightened restrictions came into affect, coronavirus cases linked to pubs in Glasgow have increased, according to the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC).

The health board announced earlier today that numbers of positive tests were on the up in the city’s hospitality sector, although there were no major outbreaks.

Lockdown restrictions on household visits across Glasgow and other western parts of Scotland have been continued for a further week from Monday, having first been introduced on September 1.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHS GGC director of public health, said: “We are seeing increased number of cases in this area, often due to house parties but some also relate to visits to bars and restaurants.

“Nobody wants to see pubs and restaurants have to close down again.

“When we examine the rate per 100,000 population it is highest in West Dunbartonshire where many cases relate to family gatherings and parties.

“The next highest rate is in Glasgow City where more cases are associated with visits to bars and restaurants.

“Only the Inverclyde rate is remaining relatively low at present.”

To clarify - our DPH has highlighted that there were more cases in Glasgow from pubs this week than previously... not more than linked to household contacts https://t.co/PcwdPwOsl6 — NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) September 8, 2020

NHS GGC later clarified that there were more cases from pubs in Glasgow than previously, meaning increasing numbers linked to such premises but “not a major outbreak”.

It added that the rate of transmission remained higher in visiting other households.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that evidence pointed to transmission taking place mostly between different homes, but an eye will be kept on the hospitality sector across the west of Scotland.

Restrictions will be reviewed every seven days in discussion with local partners.