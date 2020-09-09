Police have confirmed that they were responding to a missing person enquiry last night in Queen's Park following a heavy police presence in the southside of Glasgow.
A police helicopter was visible in the area from just after 9pm with many querying on social media why the helicopter was circulating around the Shawlands/Strathbungo area.
Officers confirmed that the police presence was in relation to a missing person who was later found safe and well.
Police also attended the scene on foot with many entrances to the park having a heavy police presence.
