Police have confirmed that they were responding to a missing person enquiry last night in Queen's Park following a heavy police presence in the southside of Glasgow.

A police helicopter was visible in the area from just after 9pm with many querying on social media why the helicopter was circulating around the Shawlands/Strathbungo area. 

Officers confirmed that the police presence was in relation to a missing person who was later found safe and well.

HeraldScotland:

Police also attended the scene on foot with many entrances to the park having a heavy police presence. 