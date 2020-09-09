RUTH Davidson is to join LBC as a radio and podcast host, with her first show featuring Tony Blair.

The Scottish Conservatives' Holyrood leader will host a new interview show on Sunday nights, the station said.

All profits will go to charity.

It said: "An Inconvenient Ruth will see her interview some of the UK’s most notable figures. First to face Ruth will be former prime minister Tony Blair."

Ms Davidson is due to step down as an MSP at next year's Holyrood election, before taking a seat in the House of Lords.

She said profits will go to Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Edinburgh.

She said: “Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking.

"I'm excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they're making to the world.

“From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I'll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good.

“As someone who used to work in radio before they entered politics, I’m looking forward to getting back behind a microphone.

"Podcasts are new to me, and a bit different, but I hope this one sees lots of downloads so we can raise money for Maggie’s in Edinburgh.

“Covid has been so hard on people suffering from cancer – and on the charities which support them – and every little bit of fundraising help can make a difference.”

Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre, said: “We are delighted that Ruth Davidson continues to be such a strong supporter of Maggie’s Edinburgh.

“Maggie’s will be a beneficiary of Ruth’s fee for this great new show on LBC. We hope the programme is a great success and want to say huge thanks for your ongoing support.”

The first episode, a conversation with Mr Blair, will be broadcast on LBC this Sunday, September 13.

Ms Davidson faced controversy last year after accepting a £50,000 second job with a PR firm, where she was due to work just 24 days a year.

The Edinburgh Central MSP later said she would not proceed with the advisory role with Tulchan Communications amid widespread criticism.