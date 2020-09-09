Donald Trump took aim at Black Lives Matter protestors as he boasted of a workaround Covid-19 restrictions to host political rallies.
The US president attacked health guidelines at the rally at Winston-Salem in North Carolina as he praised of the size of the crowd.
Trump begins his rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by bragging about how packed the crowd is during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/JIkwnThP84— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2020
In a dig at the Black Lives Matter movement and those taking to the streets to protest, the president said: “Joe Biden and his party spent the entire summer cheering on the riots, rampaging for Democrat-run cities, labelling them as peaceful protesters.
"We call you peaceful protesters, you know why? Because they have rules in these Democrat-run states that if you’re campaigning, you cannot have more than five people. They did that for me.”
TRUMP: “We’ve decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests.”— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/v3jvWFGgOS
He added: “If you’re going to church—you can’t go to church any more. You can't go to church, you’ve got to stay in your house, you can’t do anything, but if you’re willing to riot, running down main street, stand on each others’ faces, do whatever the hell you want to do, you’re allowed to do that because you're considered a peaceful protester, so we decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests."
