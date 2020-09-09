Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination came from right-wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde and relates to the ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,"Tybring-Gjedde said.

He said in his nomination letter: "As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity."

Mr Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, had previously submitted a nomination for Mr Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his Singapore summit which hosted Kim Jong Un.

In addition to the Israel-UAE deal, the nomination letter to the Nobel Committee cited Mr Trump's "key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties... such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea."

Mr Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that he is nevertheless "not a big Trump supporter."

"The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes," he continued.

"The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump."For example, Barack Obama did nothing,"he said. referring to former US president Barack Obama's Nobel Peace Prize win in 2009 for, according to the Nobel Committee, his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Mr Tybring-Gjedde claims Trump had he had met three conditions needed to be considered for the peace prize.

He said: "The first one is fellowship among nations and he has done that through negotiations.

"Reduction of standing armies - he has reduced the number of troops in the Middle East and the third criteria is promotion of peace congresses."

Mr Tybring-Gjedde said Mr Trump had made "tremendous efforts" in brokering peace.

Fiercely anti-immigration Mr Tybring-Gjedde as a member of the Norwegian parliament, in 2006 also nominated Islam-critical filmmaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali for the Nobel Peace Prize. He did not win.