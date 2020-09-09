THE number of deaths registered at the height of the coronavirus pandemic jumped by a third compared with the five-year average, with deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease rising by a quarter.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 18,201 deaths were registered between April and June.

Covid-19 was the underlying cause in 3,739 deaths during this time, accounting for 83 per cent of the 4,515 excess deaths when compared to the five-year average.

Deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease increased by 24.5%.

Meanwhile, deaths from diabetes increased by 26.2% and deaths from cancer increased by 1.5%.

Deaths from diseases of the genitourinary system – the organs of the reproductive system and the urinary system – increased by 22.5%.

The pandemic also saw a massive fall in the number of marriages.

Julie Ramsay, vital events statistician at the NRS, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the number of deaths we normally see at this time of year, the overall death rate is a third higher than the five year average.

“Covid-19 has also impacted the number of marriages, from April to June only 117 marriages took place, a stark contrast to the five year average of 7,938.

“Similarly only 1,145 births were recorded, as this period coincided with a postponement of the registration of births. We are likely to see a large increase in the number of birth registrations in the next quarter.”

Five of the marriages registered were same-sex marriages, a significant reduction compared with the five-year average of 286.

One civil partnership was registered, compared to an average of 16 from April to June over the previous five years.