ALL but four of Scotland’s local authorities are predicted to see an increase in new coronavirus infections, according to new research.
Scientists from Imperial College London have create a heat map revealing the probability of new infections increasing across the whole of the UK – painting a bleak picture for Scotland.
Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City – previously put under local lockdown following a spike in cases – are the only two areas where researches believe there is a likely decrease in new infections.
The direction of new infections remains ‘unclear’ in Perth and Kinross and the Shetland Islands.
Meanwhile in areas like Glasgow, Ayrshire, Fife, Edinburgh, West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and the Borders, the research team deem it highly likely that cases will continue to increase.
In fact in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and West Dumbartonshire, they have deemed it 100% probable that a rise in cases will continue.
Here, we detail out the % probability by the researchers:
