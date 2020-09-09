EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in the UK ahead of crunch Brexit talks.

He arrived ahead of the latest round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal which will continue in London today between the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK’s Lord Frost.

His arrival comes on the day that controversial legislation which would override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels and breach international law is set to be published.

Downing Street had insisted changes in the Internal Market Bill were simply “limited clarifications” to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if they failed to secure a free trade deal with the EU.

A series of senior Conservatives have expressed dismay, warning the move risks undermining Britain’s standing and reputation as an upholder of international law.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said that if the Government went through with the changes to the agreement – which secured the UK’s departure from the EU in January – it would “lose the moral high ground”.

READ MORE: Westminster will hand cash to Scottish councils for devolved projects sparking fresh 'power grab' claims

Shadow lord chancellor and justice secretary David Lammy has urged his opposite number Robert Buckland to “protect the rule of law” after the Government announced plans to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in legislation.

The rule of law is under attack. @RobertBuckland swore an oath to stand up for it when he became Lord Chancellor. This morning I have written to him asking him to do his job. pic.twitter.com/ZEfHUP8oyh — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 9, 2020

In a letter shared on Twitter, Mr Lammy wrote: “Dear Robert, in your role as Lord Chancellor, you have a sworn duty to respect the rule of law. Maintaining the sanctity of the rule of law has been central to your position for more than 400 years.”

READ MORE: Brexit: How European media reacted to Boris Johnson's bid to change the withdrawal agreement

He continued: “What steps do you plan to take to protect the rule of law from attack from inside your own government? If you fail to prevent the government from breaking the rule of law, will you stand by your oath to respect the rule of law by breaking cabinet responsibility on this matter?”