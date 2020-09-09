There has been no new deaths announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 159 new positive cases were announced today.
The Scottish Government announced that 274 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
READ MORE: Deaths in Scotland rose by a third during height of coronavirus pandemic
Of the new cases, there are 63 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 29 in Lothian and 19 in Lanarkshire.
Six people are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 21,878.
A total of 2,499 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
