NICOLA Sturgeon has warned Scotland is "at a very dangerous point" after the trebling of daily coronavirus cases over the past three weeks.

Announcing another 159 people had tested positive overnnight, the First Minister said the number of people allowed to gather indoors may be cut tomorrow when the lockdown rules are updated.

The limit in Scotland is currently eight people from three households, but England is moving to six people from Monday.

The First Minister told the daily briefing that 63 of the new cases were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board, 29 in NHS Lothian, 19 in NHS Lanarkshire and 10 in Forth Valley.

The other 38 were spread across the other seven mainland heallth boards, meaning every mainland board has seen an increase for two days running.

The FM said the seven day rolling average was 155 cases per day, compared to 52 per day three weeks ago.

There were no deaths overnight.

Echoing Ms Sturgeon, acting chief Medfical Officer Dr Gregor Smit described the situation as "very precarious".

On Tuesday, Mrs Sturgeon reported 176 more cases, with increases in every mainland health board, plus three new deaths, the worst day for fatalities since June 30.

Earlier, the National Records of Scotland said the number of deaths last week in which Covid was implicated rose by two in the week to September 6.

The figure includes suspected cases as well as laboratory-confirmed ones.

Separately, the NRS also reported the total number of deaths in Scotland rose by a third between April and June, 83 per cent of which were due to Covid.

The total of 18,201 deaths was 4,515 above the five year average.

Of these ‘excess deaths’, Covid was the underlying cause in 3,739 of them.

Deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease increased by 24.5%, diabetes was up by 26.2%, and deaths from diseases of the genitourinary system increased by 22.5%.

However deaths from transport accidents fell by 69.1% in the lockdown and deaths from respiratory diseases fell by 20.6%.