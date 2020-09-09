Ian Blackford has faced a furious backlash after calling the Prime Minister a "barefaced liar" in the House of Commons.

The SNP MP and party's Westminster leader made the remarks during Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon.

While Boris Johnson was responding to a question from the MP, Mr Blackford can be heard saying "You're a barefaced liar" in the background.

Immediately Tory MP's yelled "withdraw" and another said "You're out of order" while the Prime Minister continued to speak.

Mr Johnson was responding to a question from the SNP MP about the internal markets bill, which he said was an outright attack on Scotland.

The bill has caused outrage across the house, after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis yesterday admitted that it would be breaking international law as it would renege on parts of the UK/EU Withdrawal agreement.

After the incident speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Prime Minister I’m sure that the leader of the SNP would like to withdraw that last comment of being a liar, no honourable member would do that, would you please withdraw it.”

Mr Blackford said: “It’s on the face of the Bill that the Government of the UK is going to trample over devolution, that is not a lie.”

Sir Lindsay replied: “Mr Blackford you’re a great member of this House, you do the right things by this House and I’ve accepted that you’ve withdrawn it.”